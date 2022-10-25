Actor Shamna Kasim, Shanid Asif Ali get married in Dubai

Actor Shamna Kasim's nikah and engagement pics had recently been the talk of the town. Now, the actor, who hails from Kannur, tied the knot with her beau Shanid Asif Ali in an elaborate function in Dubai. The wedding function was attended by relatives and close friends, including some from the film fraternity.

Shanid who is the founder and CEO of JBS group of companies is settled in Dubai though he is from Malappuram. Shamna had recently revealed that she met Shanid during a function in Dubai and had prior conversations with him regarding the golden visa procedure in Dubai.

While Shamna wore a silk sari with an ornately designed head scarf, the groom was dressed in traditional Arab attire. The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception after the ceremony.

After the wedding festivities, the actor took to Instagram, speaking fondly about her spouse. “Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself. You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.

Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.

I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love,” Shamna wrote.