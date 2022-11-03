Recently, we had reported that actor Sreenivasan would be returning to the silverscreen with the movie ‘Kurukkan’, which will go on the floors soon. Now, a video of the veteran artist attending the wedding of ‘Hridayam’ producer Vysakh Subramaniam has gone viral.

In the video, we can see Sreenivasan arriving at the wedding venue flanked by his wife and sons Vineeth and Dhyan. He later sits down with actor Mohanlal with whom he spends a lot of time laughing. The photos and videos of the actor who is looking robust and in good health has warmed everyone’s heart.

Vysakh, who is the grandson of ‘Merryland Studio’ owner got engaged to entrepreneur Adwaitha Sreekanth in August. The young producer entered cinema by bankrolling Dhyan Sreenivasan’s film ‘Love Action Drama’.

Adwaitha Sreekanth is running a resto-bar called Blend in Thiruvanthapuram. She is the daughter of SFS Homes Executive Chairman K Sreekant and Rema Sreekant.

The marriage function was also attended by Kalyani Priyadarshan, M G Sreekumar, his wife, Mallika Sukumaran, Rahman, producer G Suresh Kumar, Menaka Suresh, among others.