Rosshan Andrrews to direct Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in his next

Rosshan Andrrews who has gifted hits in Mollywood, including 'Notebook, 'Udayananu Tharam', 'Prathi Poovan Kozhi', and so on, is all set to debut in Bollywood.

The director took to social media to announce that he will be directing Shahid Kapoor in his upcoming film.

Hit scriptwriters Bobby and Sanjay will pen the script for the film.

"Really happy to announce my next film with Actor Shahid Kapoor one of the best Actors in Indian film industry as my lead character. Writers Bobby and Sanjay will be writing the screenplay for me and writers Hussain Dalal will be writing dialogues. This film is going to be produced by Sidarth Roy Kapoor one of the leading producers in the Indian film industry under his banner RKF ! All the pre-production works will be starting from 16th of November! Last 17 years I was trying to make different films and I was happy with trying different genres for my audience! I updated myself - upgraded myself and implemented different types of filmmaking. I made Hits - average - and flops. But never ever stopped trying to make different films. Thanks for accepting and encouraging me !” He wrote on social media.