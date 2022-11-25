Actor Bala recently surprised fans when he posted a video with his wife Elizabeth on his social media page. The actor's alleged breakup with his second wife Elizabeth had been the talk of the town in the past few weeks. However, the actor put all those rumours to rest by posting a video of him and his wife hugging each other on Thursday night.

On Friday, the actor arrived with Elizabeth for the First Day First Show of 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', which features him in a prominent role. The actor was seen holding hands with his wife.

'Shafeekkinte Santhosham' helmed by Arun Pandalam revolves around A Dubai-based Malayali returns for a vacation and marriage is on the cards. However, his dreams are shattered when a police jeep arrives at his home on the day of his engagement. From then on, his happiness goes for a toss. Unni Mukundan plays Shafeek while Bala plays Shafeek's friend Ameer. He plays a humorous role in the film.

The film released in theatres on November 25 and is Bala's first film in Malayalam after a long time.