'Our queen has left this world,' writes Abhaya Hiranmayi as she, Gopi post pics of Hiago

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi's breakup had hit headlines earlier this year ever since the music composer announced he was dating popular singer Amrutha Suresh. Despite this, Gopi and Abhaya have maintained their respect for each other. Now, the former couple have taken to Instagram to share news about the passing away of their pet dog.

“Writing this with a very heavy heart.. Which im not sure if anyone will understand..One of my family members, I should totally address her as a member, not a pet, departed us. I named her myself with a lot of dearness, Hiago, as she was my first ever pet.. She was with me in my life for 12 years. More than me, she must’ve remembered all the moments preciously.. her first steps were to the beaches of Marina, Chennai.. I helped her overcome her little fear and made her little baby steps, when she was hardly one month old ...(sic),” wrote Gopi Sundar.

He also went on to describe how Hiago was close to his friends and family. “She was close to me and a lot to my friends and family and literally held a special position in the hearts of us, shared moments, secrets everything with our little puppy.. So summing this up ..Rest In Peace Hiago. You’ll always been remembered and loved. May you find a home in the heaven,” he added.

Soon after, Abhaya also posted a note about Hiago, describing her as 'mother.. “Njangalude sarvam (our all). our mother …our queen has left this world……..HIAGO …..Thankyou for looking after us …not able to write anything …you are above emotions and words.I know on the rainbow side you are having conversations with your favourite human Achan …I donno still whether u are a human or dog …but we know that you are our everything. Rest in peace mother,” she wrote.