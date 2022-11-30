Asha Sharath reveals it was Dulquer who inspired her daughter to become an actor

Actor Asha Sharath has revealed that her daughter Uthara decided to become an actor after watching Dulquer's performance in 'Charlie'.

Speaking to an online channel during the promotion of Khedda, the movie by award-winning filmmaker Manoj Kana, Asha also added that she did not overly encourage her daughter to join films, though she had expressed an interest when she was younger.

“We went to watch Dulquer's film 'Charlie' in theatres when Uthara was in college. Though Dulquer had smaller screen space in the movie, his performance was brilliant and mind-blowing. My daughter who was awe-struck by Dulquer's performance told me that she would also love to join films. I accepted that but did not encourage her overly since I wanted her to focus more on her studies then,” says Asha.

According to her, she was both happy and unsure when Manoj Kana decided to cast her daughter, who was raised in Dubai, in a Malayalam film like 'Kheda'. “My daughter was raised in Dubai so she is prone to make grammatical errors and mistakes when she speaks in Malayalam. I told her she would have to memorise a lot of dialogues in Malayalam, which won't be that easy. I even expressed my concern to the director. But he was confident. So that was enough for me,” said Asha.

Uthara, who got recently engaged, will share screen space with her mother in the film. This is her first movie. The film, which will also feature Jolly Chirayath and Sudev Nair, will hit theatres on December 2.