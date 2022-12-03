Director Balachandra Menon to release his film 'Ennallum Sharath' on Youtube

Popular director Balachandra Menon is all set to release his new film on his Youtube channel. The film Ennalum Sharath? which was released in theatres in 2018 is set to make a digital release through his Youtube channel Filmy Fridays, on December 9.

‘Story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction - Balachandra Menon’ – the title card screened in the theatres used to draw families, women and youth all alike, enjoying the film.

It was after a long gap that he came up with the movie Ennalum Sharath in 2018, with changes to suit the new age. The floods and the rains in Kerala however badly hit the movie too. Through a digital release, Balachandra Menon expects that his film reached more viewers.

It is a story developed around an orphan girl named Elizabeth. At the beginning of the movie itself, the girl dies. The Police who suspect murder in her unnatural death begins an investigation. Following this, there comes a few flashback sequences surrounding Elizabeth. Her friend Michelle, Sharath and Shyam – three characters are presented.

Nidhi Arun, Nithya Naresh and Charlie Jo present the main roles in the movie which is of a thriller nature. Lal Jose, Jude Antony Joseph, Aju Varghese, Joy Mathew, Surabhi Lakshmi, Dileesh Pothan and Akhil Vinayak include the supporting cast.

Balachandra Menon, as usual, presents the key role of Sam, a doctor. Ouseppachan did the music for the lyrics written by Rafeeq Ahmed and Harinarayanan and the background score excellently. The movie was produced by R Harikumar under the banner of Safe Cinemas.