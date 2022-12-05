'He was a complete actor'. Abhaya Hiranmayi remembers her dear uncle Kochu Preman

Actor Kochu Preman who was known for his distinct style of comedy in Mollywood shared a close bond with his niece and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi. The popular singer took to Instagram to share details about their relationship and how Kochu Preman who passed away on Saturday fascinated her everytime.

"The last time we met, I had kissed him on his bald head to bid my goodbye. And as always, my eyes fell on the beautiful craft pieces that were displayed proudly in his showcase. His craftmanship amazed me, more than the wide array of prizes kept inside. And I recall how I would swell with pride that Kochu Preman was my uncle," writes Abhaya.

She adds that he was the most serious person in the family, but someone who would crack everyone up whenever he spoke. "The complete artist. Anniekutty's Raju Annan, our Raju Mamman (uncle)," she added. Kochu Preman who is known for films like 'Guru', 'Kathanayakan', 'The Car', 'Nyangal Santhushtaraanu', among others passed away on November 3 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following a brief illness.