Now, Netflix to release English dubbed version of 'Kantara'

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is definitely making a lot of noise. Ever since it's release, the film has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Recently, Amazon Prime had started streaming the film in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Now we hear that the Rishab Shetty film is coming to Netflix both in English and Hindi. The film, which is a mythological drama, revolves around a feud between Kambala champion and a forest officer.

The OTT giant announced the 'exciting' news on their platform recently. While the film's Hindi version will start streaming on Netflix from December 9, the release date of the English dubbed version is still not finalised. However, it is expected to start streaming in January. “ICYMI, we cannot contain the excitement!Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th and English in January,” it wrote.

People expressed their happiness that the film is releasing in both languages.

“Thankyou Netflix India. Preime video didn't release in Hindi,” a person commented. Another person wrote, “In English also...Waooooooowww!!'.

Recently, controversy erupted after plagiarism allegations were levelled against 'Kantara' music composer B Ajaneesh apparently has affected the streaming of the film. Popular music band Thaikkudam Bridge had alleged that the song 'Varaha Roopam' from 'Kantara' bore strong resemblance to the song 'Navarasam' composed by them several years ago.