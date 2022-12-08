KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away in Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao (70) who played the blind old man in the KGF franchise passed away, on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Krishna had garnered millions of fans after his character got noticed in the blockbuster KGF movies. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru for age related issues.

After KGF Chapter 1 got released in 2018, Krishna acted in more than thirty movies. His dialogue in KGF Chapter 2, “Let me give you an advice; do not cross his paths, sir!” had become incredibly popular. Krishna had worked as an assistant director in the Kannada film industry for decades.

In the audition round, Krishna’s dialogue delivery had impressed the makers of KGF. His character, though smaller, was a pivotal one in the movie. He had last acted in ‘Nano Narayanappa’ which will be released soon. Interestingly, Krishna had essayed the protagonist in the movie that is based on a real incident. The makers of the film are devastated by the sudden demise of the actor, just days before its release.