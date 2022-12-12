IFFK: Brawl breaks out between delegates, volunteers during screening of Tovino's 'Vazhakku'

The IFFK venue witnessed some unruly scenes on Sunday evening after delegates questioned volunteers who gave away their seats to those without reservation during the screening of Tovino-starrer 'Vazhakku'. The brawl broke out in front of the Aries Plus SL Cinemas.

According to sources, a huge crowd had gathered in front of the theatre after they learned that Tovino Thomas would be arriving at the venue.

It is alleged that several people who had not reserved seats through online booking were allowed to enter the theatre. Following this, those who had reserved their seats were allegedly not allowed to enter as they had arrived a little late to the theatres and the seats were full.

'Vazhakku' directed by Sanalkumar Sasidharan, also features Kani Kusruthi and Sudev Nair. The story revolves around a man Siddarthan who does not arrive in court one day to sign a mutual divorce with his wife. He then calls up his wife to think about delaying the divorce as it would affect their daughter's future. Siddarthan, who goes for a long drive that day, meets another woman who has left her house with her hearing and speech-impaired daughter. This meeting changes Siddarthan's life.

The film's director Sanalkumar in a detailed Facebook post had stated he was overjoyed that the film was screening at the IFFK, as he had faced a lot of struggles during the shoot of the film.