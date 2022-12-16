The eight-day International Film Festival of Kerala 2022 concluded in Thiruvanthapuram on Friday with the declaration of awards for the best films and best filmmakers. The Bolivian film 'Utama' directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi won the Suvarna Chakora award, which was adjudged the best film by the international jury. The movie revolves around an elderly couple from the Bolivian highlands who have to survive a severe drought. The arrival of their grandson forms the rest of the story.

Mahesh Narayanan's 'Ariyippu' received the NETPAC Award for the best Malayalam film, which was screened at the film festival. The movie focuses on a couple's fight for declaration when a pornographic video starts circulating on social media.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' featuring Mammootty received the audience poll award.

Turkish filmmaker Tayfun Pirselimoglu won the Rajatha Chakoram award for best director. His movie dwells into the life of a man who witnesses a murder. He is prevented by the police from leaving the area after his testimony. He gets stuck in the middle of an insane existence after a quarantine is also been declared due to the presence of rabid dogs.

Hungarian Filmmaker Béla Tarr receives the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala from Kerala's Miniser for Culture, VN Vasavan during the closing ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo: Facebook/@iffklive

Firaz Khoury who directed the Arabic film 'Alam' set in a Palestinian town was adjudged the best debutant director while his film received the NETPAC award for the best Asian film.

Meanwhile, Malayali film director Indu V S received the FIPRESCI award for best debutant director for her film (19) (1) (A) featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon.