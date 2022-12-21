Sai Kumar, Bindu Panicker have a 'lovely time' as they visit daughter in London

Actors Sai Kumar and Bindu Panicker are busy spending some time with their daughter Kalyani in London. Photos of the couple travelling inside a subway were posted by Kalyani herself with the title 'Why guys why.'

Both Sai and Bindu look very much in love in the photo. The duo had a busy year with Bindu receiving accolades for her role in Mammootty-starrer 'Rorschach', while Sai was last seen in Alphone Puthren's directorial 'Gold'.

Kalyani is currently pursuing a course in French cuisine at the Le Cordon Bleu London Culinary School.. She has also modeled for a lot of photoshoots during her time in India. Some of her pictures, mostly in Wester attire have gone viral. She is also a dancer.

Though Sai Kumar and Bindu Panicker have been together for some years now, they only tied the knot two years ago.

Kalyani is Bindu's daughter from her previous marriage with businessman Biju V Nair who passed away in 2003. Sai Kumar's 20-year-long marriage to Prasanna Kumari, also a theatre artist, had ended in 2008.