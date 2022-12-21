Actress Uorfi Javed who has often hit headlines for her eccentric fashion choices was reportedly detained by the Dubai police for shooting a video wearing a revealing dress.

Uorfi is known for wearing skimpy, experimental clothes, which she often flaunts in front of the media in India. Many of her choices have been trolled on social media, but the actress has always remained unfazed about people's opinions.

Recently, the actress was trolled after she was spotted wearing a salwar kameez at a beach in the Middle East. “Uorfi goes fully clothed to the beach but wears beach wear in other places,” wrote one Instagram user.

Though it is not clear what Uorfi was wearing, the dress was reportedly revealing and did not confirm to the dress code of the country. The Big Boss contestant was shooting a video for her Instagram handle when the police decided to question her.

The actress recently had a public spat with author Chetan Bhagat who, during a literature festival, had commented that Uorfi was a distraction to boys. Though Chetan had later clarified that his words were taken out of context, Uorfi openly expressed her unhappiness over the author's remarks. "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during #MeTooCase," she had said.