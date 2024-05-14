There's a story both Mammootty and I like, but making it is a challenge: Prithviraj

It's been a while since superstars joined forces for a film. 'Bro Daddy', featuring Mohanlal and Prithviraj, was one such movie released in the recent past, featuring two megastars.

Amidst this, there were queries about when Mammootty and Prithviraj would collaborate again, with rumours swirling about their potential partnership on a debutant director's project.

Now, Prithviraj has addressed these rumours, explaining that while a story of interest came their way, Mammootty's packed schedule poses a challenge for the project. In an interview with a YouTube channel, Prithviraj shared, "We heard a story. People keep saying it would be great if Mammootty and I worked together again. There's a story we both like, but Mammootty is very busy with back-to-back movies. So, making this film would be a challenge."

Meanwhile, Prithviraj's upcoming film 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is set to hit theatres on May 16.