'Maari' director Balaji Mohan ends rumours about his marriage with Dhanya Balakrishna

Filmmaker Balaji Mohan who is known for his bilingual films, including 'Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram' starring Dulquer Salmaan confirmed his marriage with actress Dhanya Balakrishna. The announcement comes days after television actress Kalpika Ganesh spilled the beans about the director's married life on YouTube.

For the unversed, this is Balaji's second marriage. Earlier, he had been married to his childhood sweetheart Aruna. However, they divorced after a couple of months citing irrevocible differences. His second wife and actress Dhanya Balakrishnan has appeared in a couple of Tamil and Telugu movies.

Both Balaji and Dhanya had kept quiet about their marriage, but decided to clarify the rumours following speculations about their secret wedding.

The director, meanwhile has filed a defamation case in the Madras High Court against actress Kalpika for trespassing on his personal life.

His complaint reads thus—“I have directed films like 'Maari' and 'Maari 2'. Last January 23rd me and Dhanya Balakrishnan tied the knot. She has acted in films like ‘Ezham Arivu’ and ‘Raja Rani’. Actor Kalpanika Ganesh who has appeared in several Telugu web series has come out with YouTube videos in which she has made derogatory remarks about our personal life. She has also shared them on social media pages. I appeal to the court to ban Kalpanika from making disparaging remarks about my wife and our personal life as well as give us 1 crore as compensation.

Then the court heard the case and banned Kalpika from entering Balaji's life. The court also issued an order to give a reply by January 20.