Morphed photos: Now my daughter is being targeted, says actress Praveena on cyber attack

Kottayam: “He has created about 100 fake ids in my name. Sent fake photos of mine to all. He did not even spare my daughter. He found and attacked all women around me. Could people be so perverted and psychotic?”, Praveena asked. Her eyes were teary, but it made her blood boil.

The actor had filed a police complaint, a year ago, pointing out that she and her family were being targeted, harassed and defamed. The complaint was against Tamil Nadu Thirunelveli native Bhagyaraj (23), who was out on bail after being arrested earlier for stalking, morphing and spreading morphed pictures.

“Nobody would understand the pain and anguish we suffer for the past three years. He sent many morphed pictures of mine to many people. I came to know of it only when they informed me. Once I gave a complaint, he has been spreading fake pictures of my mother, sister, daughter, daughter’s male teacher, friends and others,” Praveena said.

Praveena had filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police a few years ago against Bhagyaraj who continuously harassed her. The complaint was that the man was downloading her photos from social media, making nude pictures through morphing and sending them to friends and acquaintances.

Following this, a team of four police officers arrested Bhagyaraj, who was a Computer Science student at Delhi. The police had also found many such photographs on his laptop then.

Later, the Vanchiyoor Court remanded him to custody for 3 months. However, he was out on bail even before completing a month. Praveena said, he has been vengefully targeting and harassing her since then.

Though Praveena has been giving complaints continuously for about a year now, no solid action has been taken till date. Praveena said, her daughter’s pictures are now being morphed and spread the most so as to hurt her. With this, Praveena’s daughter has also filed a complaint with the Cyber police.

Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Inspector K L Siju, who is the investigating officer in the case said, a case has been charged against Bhagyaraj for cyber bullying and stalking, and further proceedings are on. Efforts are made to trace and nab the accused.