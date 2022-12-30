Case against 'Nalla Samayam' director Omar Lulu for promoting MDMA via movie

Kochi: A case has been registered against director Omar Lulu after it was found that his movie 'Nalla Samayam', which released today, was promoting the use of MDMA, a banned drug.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was filed by Kozhikode Excise Inspector K Sudhakaran alleging that the trailer of the film showcased scenes wherein the drug was promoted.

MDMA, more commonly called Ecstacy or Molly, is a party drug that has psychoactive properties.

Irshad Ali headlines the movie which also features five new actresses: Neena Madhu, Gayathri Shankar, Nora Johnson, Nandana Sahadeva, and Suvaiba Athul Islamiya.

'Nalla Samayam' is Omar Lulu's fifth outing as director. His previous movies include 'Happy Wedding', 'Chunks', 'Oru Adaar Love', and 'Dhamaka'.

He is also the co-writer of the movie's screenplay along with debutante Chitra.

The Censor Board had earlier stamped the movie with an 'A' certificate.