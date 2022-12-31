Actor Baburaj's son Abhay gets engaged

Actor Baburaj's son Abhay got engaged in an intimate function on Saturday. The function was attended only by immediate friends and family. Gladys is Abhay's fiancée. The couple who were dressed in traditional wear looked lovely together.

Abhay is Baburaj's younger son from his first marriage. He has another son Akshay from the same marriage.

Baburaj, who is known for playing both comic and villain roles in Mollywood, is presently married to South Indian actress Vani Vishwanath. They both have two children, daughter Aarcha Jacob and son Aromal.

This is the first time Baburaj and his first wife are being seen in public together. Though the actor made his debut in Mollywood with Cochin Haneefa's film 'Bheeshmacharyar' in 1994, he received his biggest break with the 2011 film 'Salt N Pepper' in which he played a comic role. He has appeared in Tamil and Hindi movies too.

There are reports that Vani Vishwanath did not attend Abhay's engagement.