OTT release date of 'Mukundan Unni Associates' is finally here

After a lot of speculations, Mukundan Unni Associates, which features Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead is all set to stream on OTT. Though there were rumours that the film would start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 1, the reports were denied by the director Abhinav Sundar Nayak.

Now, Vineeth Sreenivasan himself has confirmed the official release date of the film. The actor announced the release date on his social media handles.'

The black comedy film revolves around a highly deceptive lawyer named Mukundan Unni who goes to any extent to win or grab a case. The mind narrative by Mukundan Unni is quite innovative and gives us a bigger insight into his character. The mix of sarcasm and humour are spot on and you can't help but wonder at the protagonist's sadistic nature.

Following the success of the film, the makers revealed they have plans to release the sequel to the movie, which will hit theatres in 2024.

According to Vineeth, the movie will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on January 13. The actor posted an intriguing poster of the film with an equally interesting caption: 'The devil is coming to Hotstar from January 13'.