Publish probe report on discrimination at film school: Filmmakers to Govt

Kottayam: Filmmakers Jeo Baby and Vidhu Vincent on Friday demanded the Kerala government to make public the report of the committee constituted by it to look into the complaints of caste discrimination raised by the students of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts.

At a press meet, the directors also alleged that the government, instead of listening to the students, was resorting to undemocratic tactics by shutting down the institute though the students were protesting peacefully.

“The government has lost its democratic consciousness, just like Adoor Gopalakrishnan. We thought the issue will be resolved as the Left government is at the helm,” said the filmmakers.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan who is the Chairman of the film institute had targeted a faculty member a few days ago, dubbing him lazy.



The directors alleged that the government would have intervened instantly had the issue been raised by someone from a higher caste. They cited the recent row involving famed cook Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri who had vowed to back off from any contract to prepare food for school arts fest Kalolsavam.

The filmmmakers also charged that the institute has become notorious for caste harassment, discrimination against women as well as financial irregularities.



Activists Sreeja Neyyattinkara and Cuckoo Devaky along with Jithin Narayanan, a student of the institute, also attended the press meet.