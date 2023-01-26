Lijo Jose Pellissery presents 'Pallotty 90's Kids', a nostalgic drama

Amid the warm reception his latest film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' is gaining in cinemas, ace filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery has presented a children's film, 'Pallotty 90's Kids', which will hit the theatres this summer vacation. This is the first time the critically-acclaimed director is presenting a film.

The song 'Maalle Maalle' from the movie got released recently and was sung by Saawan Rithu, daughter of playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar and Milan.

The makers of the film have released a posture featuring Lijo in his trademark black shirt and lungi. The endorsement by Lijo, who has mesmerized Malayalam and international audience alike with his highly acclaimed films like 'Amen', 'Ee Ma Yau', 'Jallikattu' and 'Churuli' comes as a huge fillip to 'Pallotty 90's Kids', a nostalgic drama. The film narrates the story of two boys named Kannan and Unni – their innocence, love and friendship. Deepak Vasan has written the screenplay.

The film, which brings to the screen the sweet memories of the 1990s, is directed by debutant Jithin Raj. He has also written the story of the movie. Actor-director Sajid Yahiya is producing the film under the banner of Cinema Pranthan Film Productions. Jacob George is the executive producer.

Master Davinci Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna play the lead roles in the film which also features popular young actors Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese.

The star cast also include Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop and Dinesh Prabhakar. Vineeth Thattil, Abu Valayakulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma Faizal Ali play the other major roles.

Saregama Malayalam has attained the music rights of the film. Manikandan Ayyappa of 'Oru Mexican Aparatha' and 'Kumari' has composed the music and background score. Lyrics have been penned by trend-setting lyricist Suhail Koya.

Around 40 newcomers, including director, scriptwriter, director of photography and editor, find their way into the world of Malayalam cinema through “Pallotty 90's Kids”.

National award-winning production designer Banglan who worked in films like 'Kammara Sambhavam' and 'Kurup' is also part of the project. Praveen Varma, who has worked in hit films including 'Big B', 'Bachelor Party', 'Double Barrel', 'Underworld', 'Porinju Mariyam Jose' and 'Driving Licence', is the costume designer. Cinematography is handled by Sharon Srinivas. Editing is by Rohit V S Variyath and project design by Badusha. Sound design is by Sankaran A S. and K C Sidharthan. Sound mixing is by by Vishnu Sujathan while still cinematography is by Nidad K N. Casting director: Abdu Valayamkulam. Chief Associate Director: Vijith, Make-up: Narasimha Swamy, Creative publicity: Kishor Babu Wayanad.