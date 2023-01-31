Vijay-Kanagaraj's film 'Thalapathy 67' progressing at a brisk pace, say makers

Seven Screen Studio has confirmed that superstar Vijay and hit filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will be collaborating for the second time, after the massive success of the 2021 film 'Master'. In a press released issued on Monday, the production house stated that the shoot of the film commenced on January 2 and is progressing at a brisk pace as per schedule.

The makers are yet to fix a title for the film, which has been tentatively named 'Thalapathy 67'.

The film will also feature the music of Anirudh Ravichandran, who was the man behind the score of 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Beast'. More details on the cast and crew of 'Thalapathy 67' will be announced soon.

Earlier, there were rumours that Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has also signed up for the project, along with Nivin Pauly. However, a confirmation regarding this is awaited. Kanagaraj had recently helmed the Kamal Haasan-starrer, 'Vikram'. He is also the maker of 'Kaithi', which is being remade by Ajay Devgn as 'Bholaa'. Meanwhile, Vijay, was last seen in Vamshi Paidipally's directorial 'Varisu', which hit theatres this Pongal. The film was also written by Paidipally in collaboration with Hari and Ashishor Solomon.