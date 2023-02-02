Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal team’s 'Ram': Is this Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan II'?

Jeethu Joseph's upcoming film 'Ram' marks the acclaimed filmmaker's next collaboration with actor Mohanlal, after 'Drishyam I&II' and '12th Man'.

The big-budget film revolves around a former R&AW agent. The movie, according to the makers, will have two parts.

Now, a short description of the plot, shared by entertainment industry trackers A B George and Sreedhar Pillai, is going viral on social media. According to the description, Mohanlal plays a former R&AW agent and efforts are being made to track him down.

The organisation desperately needs to find him as his skills are required to deal with a terrorist group.

As soon as the plot description started circulating online, many were quick to draw comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and the Mohanlal film.

Is this Pathaan 2.0? A netizen wondered. Another person tweeted that it reminds him of 'Mission Impossible' and 'Pathaan'. Some wanted to know if 'Pathaan' was copied from 'Ram'.

A group of people, however, were quick to defend the Jeethu Joseph film, stating that all spy thrillers, follow a similar pattern.

Though Jeethu Joseph had announced the film a few years ago, it was delayed for nearly three years due to Covid. Some scenes were shot in Dhanushkodi, Shimla and Delhi prior to the pandemic. Currently, the film is being shot abroad.