Actress Arya Parvathi excited to become elder sister, posts pic with pregnant mom

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2023 03:02 PM IST
The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news. Photos: Instagram

Arya Parvathi who played the lead actress in the serial 'Ilayaval Gayathri' is all set to become an elder sister after 23 years. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news in her family.

She also posted a sweet picture with her pregnant mother, who is expecting the baby soon. “Overwhelmed with joy as my little sibling arrives to our family after 23 years. Ready to take on the role of a big sister as well a mother and shower them with love and support. Come soon, little one!,” wrote Arya who can be seen cuddling her mother's baby bump in the photo. Deepthi Sankar is her mother.

Many celebrities also congratulated the soon-to-be-sister and mother. Many others shared stories of how they also became an elder sister/ brother when they were in their early twenties.

Arya played the role of Gayathri in the serial 'Chempattu', a devotional tale of a family whose matriarch invokes the goddess Bhadrakali to find solutions to her answers. She has a desire to restore her house and her family to it's past glory. Arya played the titular role in the serial 'Ilavayal Gayathri', which was launched in Mazhavil Manorama in 2018. The serial was an adaptation of the novel 'Penmakkal' by Sudhakar Mangalodayam. Actress Varada also played a major role in the serial.

