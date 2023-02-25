From 'Vaishali' to 'Oh My Darling'. Some famous lip-lock scenes in Mollywood

Just weeks before 'Oh My Darling' hit theatres, a scene from the film's trailer caught people's attention. Jenny, played by Anikha Surendran engages in a passionate kiss with her lover Joel (Melvin G Babu). Ever since then, the lip-lock has become a hot topic of discussion. Anikha, who debuted in Mollywood as a child artist and rose to fame with her cute expressions in films like 'Bhaskar The Rascal', was constantly asked, throughout the promotion of the film, whether she had any hesitation to do the scene.

As the scene continues to go viral even after the film hit theatres on Friday, we take a look at some of the most sensational lip-lock scenes in Mollywood.

'Vaishali'

The song 'Indraneelimayolam' from Vaishali, which features Suparna Anand and Sanjay Mitra, had several sensuous scenes, including a lip-lock scene. It was easily one of the boldest films to have come out of Mollywood. Lip-lock scenes were quite unusual in those days and Bharathan has to be credited for capturing the chemistry between the two characters so beautifully. The film revolves around Vaisali, a devadasi girl sent to seduce Rishyashringan, son of Mahirshi Vibhandakan, for an ulterior motive.

'Mayaanadhi'

The lip-lock scene between Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi's characters, Maathan and Appu, was probably one of the boldest in Mollywood. The lovers share some very intimate moments, which end up with them kissing for a long time in the song 'Mizhiyil', composed by Rex Vijayan and sung by Shahabaz Aman. The French kiss was also repeated several times onscreen.

'Honey Bee'

Asif Ali (Sebastian) and Bhavana (Angel), who got together for 'Honey Bee', a fun romantic movie, share a passionate lip-lock kiss onboard a boat, while they are trying to escape the wrath of Angel's brothers after the duo eloped on the eve of her marriage. Though it is evident that the two have exchanged a lip-lock, the director Lal Jr had chosen to blur the scene a bit, probably to ensure, it does not seem that bold.

'Nidra'

The lip-lock scene between Raju and Ashwathy underwater, is easily one of the most unique romantic moments in Mollywood. The melancholic background score and the powerful display of emotions, between both characters, played by Sidharth Bharathan and Rima Kallingal, make for an endearing watch. 'Nidra' was Sidharth's directorial debut and was a re-adaptation of his father Bharathan's 1981 work.

'Oru Adaar Love'

Priya Warrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof's lip-lock scene in 'Oru Adaar Love' was cute and adorable. However, it stirred up quite a controversy with many calling out the makers for engaging in 'cheap tactics' for the promotion of the movie. One must remember that Priya Warrier became an overnight star after her wink in the film's trailer.