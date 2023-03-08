Daughter meets Bala at the hospital, actor recovering

Actor Bala who has been recovering at a hospital in Kochi after he was admitted there with a liver ailment was paid visits by daughter Avanthika and her mother and Bala's former wife Amrutha Suresh. Abhirami, Amrutha's sister, had also accompanied them to the hospital.

Though Avanthika and Abhirami returned home, Amrutha is said to have stayed back. Bala's friend told the media that the former had talked to Amrutha and Avanthika for half an hour and that a major chunk of news that is being circulated on social media is fake.

"Bala is being given proper medication at the hospital. I am sure that he will get back to normal soon. The news that is being spread on social media is rubbish. Many including myself have reached the hospital by reading online that Bala's condition is serious. Bala I saw at the hospital was way different (from what I figured out from online media). Bala does converse with others. His relatives and the hospital authorities will decide on whether he should be shifted to Chennai or not," the friend said.

Last day, actor Unni Mukundan along with producer NM Badusha visited Bala at the hospital. Badusha had told Manorama Online that the actor was administered life-saving drugs. Bala was admitted in the hospital with a liver ailment a few days ago.