Oscars 2023 | Not easy to stand there speaking so graciously: Kangana praises Deepika

Actress Deepika Padukone's presence at the 95th Academy Awards definitely brought cheer to millions of Indians across the globe. The Bollywood actress was one of the presenters at the Oscars ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in California, USA on Monday morning (IST). Netizens praised the actress for looking so elegant as she represented India on the world stage. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and Instagram, to praise Deepika Padukone, saying she stands as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.

Kangana, in her social media post, said that Deepika was looking beautiful. "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best, " Kangana wrote on Monday.

Deepika was the celebrity presenter, who announced that the song 'Naatu Naatu', which brought India an Oscar, will be performed on the stage. She even called the number a 'total banger'.

The actress said: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger."

She further mentioned: "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know 'Naatu' - because if you don't, you're about to."

The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

