'Gaslight' trailer: Sara Ali Khan plays a specially-abled woman in this murder mystery

The trailer of the Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey-starrer film 'Gaslight' was unveiled on Tuesday. It unfolds the mystery when Misha (played by Sara Ali Khan) returns to her family's estate after 15 years and is caught in the midst of strange happenings.

In the film, Sara plays a differently-abled woman, who returns to her ancestral property.

Talking about the film, Sara Ali Khan, said, "'Gaslight' is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who's trying to find the truth behind her father's absence. During her endeavour, she comes across a lot of strange and terrifying instances, and the story then becomes about how she navigates her way through this unknown terrain. It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character."

In the company of Rukmini (played by Chitrangda Singh) and Kapil (played by Vikrant Massey), Misha questions all that is happening around her. While Misha digs deeper to uncover the truth, the secrets go deeper.

Vikrant Massey said, "It's been an incredible journey while shooting for Gaslight, the film is a murder mystery with unravelling of truths of each character which makes it more interesting. Kapil is a complex character".

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi, will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.