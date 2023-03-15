'Indian 2' update: Long action sequence to be shot on train in South Africa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 15, 2023 04:50 PM IST
As per industry sources, the vigilante high-budget drama, which has several action sequences, may be completed in 35 days. Photos: Twitter

'Indian 2' is definitely one of the most anticipated Tamil films set for release. The film, directed by S Shankar is the sequel to the hit film 'Indian', which released in 1996 and features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. As per industry sources, the vigilante high-budget drama, which has several action sequences, may be completed in 35 days.

Presently, the makers have wrapped up a massive action sequence shoot in Chennai, following which they will move to South Africa and Thailand to shoot the final leg of the film.

Apparently, the shoot in South Africa will extend for a period of 14 days. The action sequence is expected to be shot on a train, using a team of international action choreogaphers, as per a report in Pink Villa.

The film marks S Shankar's return to the action genre.

