Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri admitted to London hospital with brain haemorrhage

London: Famous Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri was on Friday admitted to a hospital here after suffering a brain haemorrhage. She was on a short visit to the UK.

Family sources said that keyhole surgery was performed urgently to avoid further damage. Reports suggest that her condition was not critical and that the surgery can rectify her health issues.

Jayashri was to perform at a concert to be held at the Yoko Lennon Centre of Liverpool University.

Jayashri Ramnath, aka Bombay Jayashri, has sung in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films. Jayashri, who is also a 2021 Padma Shri awardee, was recommended by the Madras Music Academy for this year's Sangita Kalanidhi Award last Sunday.