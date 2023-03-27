Innocent's mortal remains kept at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi for public homage

Kochi: The mortal remains of actor Innocent, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday night, has been keep at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthara in Kochi for public to pay their last respects. The body was brought to the stadium at 8am on Monday morning and will be kept there till 11am. People from different walks of life have been arriving at the stadium to pay last respects to the veteran actor, who passed away on Sunday night.

Actor Innocent was admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi last week, after he developed uneasiness and breathing difficulty. He had battled cancer for sometime and had made an incredible comeback to films and politics, after successfully fighting the disease. However, he had started showing signs of weakness for some weeks nows.

The mortal remains of the actor will be taken to Irinjalakuda from Kochi at 11 am. It will be kept at the Municipal Town Hall between 1pm and 3.30 pm. The funeral will be held at the St Thomas Cathedral at 10 am on Tuesday.

Actors Mammootty, Babu Antony and Dileep had arrived at the hospital to pay their tribute on hearing about the actor's death. Jayaram, who also shared a close rapport with Innocent, was present at the hospital since Sunday morning.