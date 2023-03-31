IPL opening ceremony: Naatu Naatu gets cricket lovers tapping; Rashmika, Tamannaah steal the show

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League season got off to a cracking start here on Friday even before the first ball was delivered.

Such was the powerful performances given by actors Tamannaah and Rashmika Mandanna during the inaugural ceremony before captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni led their teams out for the season opener.

The two captains entered the ground during the ceremony on chariots. That was before Rashmika and Tamannaah entertained the crowd with thrilling dance moves while Arijit Singh's melodious renditions got the entire stadium singing along.

Television presenter and actor Mandira Bedi, who marked her return as broadcaster for the Women's Premier League few weeks ago, impressed once again in front of a packed-house in Ahmedabad.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia performs for the opening ceremony before the start of first match of the IPL season opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo: AFP/ Punit Paranjpe

Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR was among the popular South Indian and Bollywood songs for which the two talented actors offered their charming steps.