Simran celebrates 47th birthday: Here's a list of Malayalam lead actors she’s worked with

Actor Simran, who had reigned as the leading lady in South Indian and Bollywood film industries during the 1990s, turned 47 on Tuesday. Though she is recognised mostly for her work in Tamil and Telugu, the actress had made her presence felt even in Malayalam by acting in two Mollywood films. On her birthday, we look at the Malayalam lead actors who has worked with the actress.

Mammootty

Simran, who has amazed us with her beauty and acting skills, made her debut in Mollywood with the 1996 film 'Indraprastham'. In the movie, she plays a fiery journalist Chithra who is in love with a budding actor Kiran. However, a notorious politician frames the actor for murder. When Chithra learns the truth, she decides to expose him, following which she becomes under threat. One day, her life is saved by a software engineer Satish, played by Mammootty. Though the movie did not make a mark at the box office, Simran received a lot of praise for her performance.

Mohanlal

The actress got paired with actor Mohanlal in director-actor Nasser's Tamil film 'Pap Carn'. While Simran played a fusion dancer in the movie, Mohanlal played a music director. The film revolves around the two artistes who fall in love, but have to face conflict post their marriage due to their egos.

Indrajith

'Heart Beats' featuring Indrajith Sukumaran was Simran's final work in Malayalam till date. The 2007 college drama was directed by Vinu Anand and revolved around four students who make life difficult for students who arrive on a merit basis at the college. Simran plays a beautiful, mysterious character in the film who becomes the love interest of Benoy John Idikkula, played by Indrajith.