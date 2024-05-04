'Little Evil': A satirical gem in the horror comedy genre | The Haunted Column

Blending horror and comedy is a challenging feat, with outcomes often unpredictable. However, the 2017 film 'Little Evil', helmed by Eli Craig, interestingly succeeds in merging these genres. Starring Adam Scott, Evangeline Lilly, and Owen Atlas, the movie offers a fresh take on horror comedy. 'Little Evil' ingeniously incorporates themes reminiscent of 'The Omen', albeit with a humorous twist.

The film follows the story of Gary Bloom (Adam Scott), a newly married man who begins to suspect that his 5-year-old stepson is the devil's offspring, leading to a series of amusing events. While the movie does lean into clichés at times, it still manages to deliver an enjoyable experience. Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly excel in navigating the blend of seriousness and silliness required by the material. Despite its flaws, the film succeeds in delivering enough entertainment to make its shortcomings bearable, if not entirely dismissible.

Little Evil is a satire rather than a straightforward horror film. In telling the story of a man essentially struggling with the Devil for custody, it hits every predictable trope: disconcerting string music, creaking floorboards, a cult led by Clancy Brown, a creepy-cornfield sequence, even a psychiatrist named 'Dr. Farrow', in an obvious nod to Rosemary’s Baby.

The intriguing aspect lies in Gary's attempts to convince his wife of her son's sinister nature, despite the blatant signs before her that she refuses to acknowledge. Adam Scott's performance is pivotal in propelling the film's narrative. He adeptly navigates the transition from disbelief to contemplating drastic measures, striking a delicate balance between seriousness and humour.

The film relies on absurd and unconventional scenarios to generate laughs. 'Little Evil' succeeds in eliciting laughter by skillfully blending witty dialogue, absurd situations, and comedic performances. The film's unique premise and comedic execution make it an entertaining and enjoyable watch for fans of both horror and comedy genres.