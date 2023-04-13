Is Joju George joining Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay film 'Leo'? Here's the truth

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film featuring actor Vijay will hit theatres in October, this year. The shoot of the film is progressing at a fast pace, with many of the sequences being shot in Kashmir, Chennai and Hyderabad. As per reports, the makers hope to wrap up the film shoot by May. The final leg of the movie will be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Apart from Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Action King Arjun, Priya Anand, Sandy, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan, will also play prominent roles in the film. Though reports were rife that Joju George will also be joining the ensemble cast soon, we now hear there is no truth to the rumours. According to him, JojuGeorge has not committed to the movie because he busy with his other projects.

The music in the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the cinematography has been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. Leo is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner. The film is an out-and-out action thriller.