Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan crowned Miss India 2023

Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan has been crowned as the winner of Femina Miss India 2023 in a grand ceremony held last night. Shreya Poonja from Delhi was declared the first runner-up, while Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur was crowned the second runner-up.

Nandini, who is 19 years old, holds a degree in Business Management. She is from Kota, which is considered one of the biggest coaching hubs in India for aspiring medical and engineering students.

The pageant was hotly contested by participants from across the country, who sought to rewrite their destinies. The competition involved a nationwide search to identify representatives from 29 states (including Delhi) and one collective representative for all Union Territories (including J&K), bringing the total number of contestants to 30.

The 59th edition of India's most prestigious pageant concluded its season with a grand finale held at the historic Indoor Stadium in Khuman Lampak, Imphal, Manipur. The event was impeccably organized and showcased the mesmerizing beauty of the contestants, while the host city of Imphal played a perfect role in hosting the spectacular ceremony.