Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu team up for action-comedy 'GRRR'; teaser out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2024 09:38 AM IST
GRRR posters. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu are set to star in the upcoming film 'GRRR', directed by Jay K, known for his work in 'Ezra'. The teaser hints at a blend of humour and danger, as it shows Kunchacko Boban's character leaping into a lion's enclosure.

The majority of the filming for 'GRRR' took place in Kannur, with scenes also shot at the zoo and surrounding areas of Thiruvananthapuram. While the zoo plays a role in the story, Jay K emphasized in interviews that the film primarily focuses on the dynamics of interpersonal relationships within a comedic narrative.
Joining the lead actors are Rajesh Madhavan, Shruti Ramachandran, Anagha, and Shobi Thilakan. Cineholix is co-producing the film alongside Shaji Nadesan and Arya under the banner of August Cinemas.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE