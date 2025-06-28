Chadayamangalam/ Kollam: The public evidence gathering session held yesterday as part of the environmental clearance process for a proposed stone quarry at Poredam Kannampara drew sharp criticism from local residents and leaders across the political spectrum. Alleging violations of environmental norms, protestors warned of widespread agitation if the quarry is granted approval.

Leaders from various political parties raised objections at the hearing, which was held at the Jadayu Junction hall. Congress activists staged a protest march and sit-in at the venue.

The evidence collection was conducted on an application submitted by Nassar of Kannampara, Attingal Avanavanchery, who has also filed a similar application for another quarry in the same region on June 24. The current hearing focused on the application for an adjacent site.

Panchayat president Mini Sunil, Congress leaders AR Riyas and Radhakrishna Pillai, panchayat member Usha Bose and several anti-quarry activists, including MS Ramli, voiced strong opposition. Ramli also submitted documents alleging that the quarry proposal violated legal norms.

The hearing took place in the presence of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) G Nirmal Kumar. Officials from the Pollution Control Board and a police team led by Chadayamangalam Inspector N Suneesh were also present. The panchayat president reiterated that no quarry license would be approved by the local body.

Congress calls for cancellation of quarry hearing

Congress has alleged serious discrepancies in the official report presented during the quarry hearings on June 24 and 27. Party leaders claimed that nearby schools and places of worship were deliberately left out of the documentation to conceal the fact that the quarry is planned in a residential zone.

The Congress delegation argued before the ADM that such omissions render the hearing invalid and urged the Pollution Control Board to annul the proceedings. A dharna organised by the Chadayamangalam Mandalam Committee was interrupted by police intervention. The protest was inaugurated by DCC member K G Sabu and presided over by Mandalam president A R Riyas.

Speakers at the protest included Block Vice President K Radhakrishna Pillai, Vadakkathil Nassar, Usha Bose, Satheeshan Kuriyodu, Bijukumar, Jumailathu Beevi, Yousuf Chelappalli, Shyamraj, Salim and Navas.