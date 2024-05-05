'You baby us all equally': Dulquer Salmaan pens a beautiful note on his mother Sulfath's birthday

Actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his mother Sulfath's birthday with a heartfelt note shared on his social media handle. Alongside a photo of his mother, Dulquer penned a touching message reflecting on childhood memories. He reminisced, "My dearest Umma, I was looking at photos to post for your birthday, and I found this image." Dulquer expressed how the saree his mother wore in the photo evoked memories of his younger days, saying, "You in this saree reminded me of my childhood and pictures we have, when I was younger than Maryam."

Continuing his tribute, Dulquer shared insights into his mother's unwavering love and nurturing nature, stating, "And just like that, I felt like a child again. I know that’s how you still see me. In fact all of us. No matter how old we are, in your eyes and heart, your children and grandchildren are all the same age. You baby us all equally."

He concluded his note with warm birthday wishes, writing, "We love you mostestttt ma and wish you the happiest happiest birthday !!!"

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects include 'Lucky Bhaskar', with reports suggesting his involvement in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.