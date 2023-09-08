Malayalam
Fans ecstatic as Mammootty waves at them from his terrace on birthday

Our Correspondent
Published: September 08, 2023 03:23 PM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty is currently shooting for 'Bramayugam'. Photo: Instagram/@ajai_vasudev
Topic | Entertainment News

Megastar Mammootty's annual birthday celebration in Kerala is a cherished tradition. As the clock struck midnight, his devoted fans gathered at his residence to extend their heartfelt wishes. This time, the moment was doubly special as they not only caught a glimpse of the Megastar himself, who graced the terrace to wave at them, but also had the pleasure of seeing Dulquer by his side.

Unsurprisingly, these heartwarming visuals became an instant sensation on social media. To add an extra layer of excitement, renowned photographer Shaani Shaki shared an exclusive inside video capturing the Megastar walking from his house to the terrace, as he waved at his adoring fans.

Mammootty is currently shooting for 'Bramayugam'. Fans can eagerly anticipate his upcoming releases, including 'Kannur Squad', 'Kathal', and 'Bazooka'.

