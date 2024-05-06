Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

I get the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan in the industry: Kangana Ranaut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines by asserting that she commands an equal measure of admiration and reverence in the film fraternity as the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Kangana, who has also stepped into politics, is presently vying for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh as the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate.

During one of her recent election rallies, a video of Kangana delivering a speech went viral. In the video, she draws a parallel between her influence and stature in the film industry and that of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. She expressed, 'The whole country is surprised, whether I go to Rajasthan, West Bengal, New Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me.'
Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, where she plays Indira Gandhi.  

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE