I get the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan in the industry: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines by asserting that she commands an equal measure of admiration and reverence in the film fraternity as the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Kangana, who has also stepped into politics, is presently vying for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh as the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate.

During one of her recent election rallies, a video of Kangana delivering a speech went viral. In the video, she draws a parallel between her influence and stature in the film industry and that of the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. She expressed, 'The whole country is surprised, whether I go to Rajasthan, West Bengal, New Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me.'

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, where she plays Indira Gandhi.