Kolkata: Three men have been arrested for the rape of a woman law student at a college in Kolkata’s Kasba area on June 25, police said on Friday. The accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, named in the FIR, include a former student and two college staff members, news agency ANI reported. Police said they will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Alipore, with a request to remand them to police custody for detailed investigation.

The case has triggered widespread outrage, with the BJP targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress over law and order. Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell chief, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, a suburb of Kolkata, on June 25, by a former student and two college staff members.” He also shared a Bengali news report on the incident, blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "collapse of governance".

The latest incident comes just 10 months after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College, a case that shocked the nation with its brutality. The victim was found in a seminar room with severe injuries, and a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. The case triggered a major political storm in West Bengal.