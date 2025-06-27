The film bodies in the state are all set to hold a protest at the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B Unnikrishnan on Friday said the decision was taken to protest against the prevailing censorship norms in movies, which is a direct infringement on the creative freedom of filmmakers.

He said the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Kerala Film Producers Association and the Association of Television Media Artists (ATMA) have joined forces against the move.

'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' directed by Pravin Narayanan and featuring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles faced hurdles after the Central Board of Film Certification verbally demanded that the filmmakers remove the name of the titular character in the movie.

Unnikrishnan also alleged that the CBFC chairman denied the film certification only based on the synopsis. "The producer of the film has moved the court regarding the delay in the film's release. The court will hear the issue today. The director of the movie said they are willing to go ahead with the court's decision. However, we plan to file a new writ petition based on the censorship against creative projects," said Unnikrishnan. He also added that the CBFC should reconsider its censorship norms and bring out a proper guideline in this regard.