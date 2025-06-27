The weekend is here and it's time to watch sit down and catch up with some of the latest movies and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms. We have compiled a list of the most anticipated OTT releases to watch this weekend.

Azadi (Malayalam)

Directed by debutant Jo George, 'Azadi' tells the story of Ganga (Raveena Ravi), a pregnant inmate convicted of murder, who is temporarily moved to a hospital for childbirth. Seizing this brief opportunity, her husband Raghu (Sreenath Bhasi) and father-in-law Shivan (Lal) plan an audacious 24-hour operation to break her out. But as the escape unfolds, old secrets and new enemies emerge, turning the mission into a tense and emotional battle for survival.

Streaming on Manorama Max from June 27.

Pariwar (Malayalam)

The Malayalam film featuring Hrishikesh, Indrans, and Jagadish revolves around a family of three sons and their bedridden father Bhaskara Pillai. While one has his eye on his father's antique ring, the other also tries to get hold of his father's inheritance as per his wife's insistence. Only one of them is genuinely worried about his father.

Streaming on Prime Video from June 24

Raid 2 (Hindi)

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel to the acclaimed crime thriller. This time, the action shifts to Bhoj in Rajasthan, where Patnaik takes charge of a high-stakes mission to unmask a powerful politician and dismantle his sprawling black money empire. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Netflix from June 27.

Squid Game Season 3 (Korean)

The final chapter of Netflix’s gripping Korean survival thriller is arriving this week, promising a tense and emotional conclusion. Season 3 picks up right after the chaos of last season, with Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) stepping back into the deadly arena. Haunted by the fallout of a failed revolt and the loss of someone dear, Gi Hun is more determined than ever — but the stakes are higher, and the games deadlier.

Streaming on Netflix from June 27.

Panchayat Season 4 (Hindi)

The fourth season of the beloved comedy-drama Panchayat arrived on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, bringing with it a fresh dose of village politics and quirky charm. This time, the spotlight is on the heated panchayat elections, with Manju Devi and Kranti Devi locking horns in a spirited showdown. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the new season features familiar faces including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, and Faisal Malik.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 24.