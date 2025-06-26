The Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala', which was supposed to hit theatres on June 27, has faced another bottleneck after the revision committee of the Censor Board sought to change the name of the titular character in the movie.

The revision committee screened the film in Mumbai on Thursday, and upheld the Censor Board's demand to change the name of the titular character. The film director Pravin Narayanan shared the update on his Facebook page. The Censor Board refused to certify the film even after the Kerala panel of the board had cleared the movie.

The makers have revealed that it was impossible to make the change as the titular character's name has been uttered over 90 times in the movie. The makers also stated that they are yet to be informed why the Censor Board was adamant in demanding a name change to the central character. The filmmakers had hoped to release the film this week if they received a positive response from the revision committee.

The FEFKA is planning a protest against the Censor Board decision in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. They have also sought the cooperation of other film bodies in this regard and plan to hold a press meet in Kochi on Friday morning.