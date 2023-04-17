'Dhoomam' first-look poster featuring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali creates buzz

Bengaluru: Hombale Films, known for its mega-blockbusters 'KGF' and 'Kantara', is all set to release its upcoming movie 'Dhoomam'. Starring Fahadh Faasil and national award winner Aparna Balamurali, the production house is once again raising the bar in the industry.

After the film was announced with a mahurat shot, the makers have now released the first look of Dhoomam.

Sharing the first-look poster of Dhoomam, Hombale Films showcased an intriguing and captivating glimpse of the leads, Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali. They captioned it: "There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look #DhoomamFirstLook."

Directed by Pawan Kumar, 'Dhoomam' marks Hombale Films' second announcement into the Malayalam Film Industry, following the announcement of 'Tyson' earlier.

'Dhoomam', a thriller, will be released in four languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from 'Dhoomam', Hombale Films is looking ahead with pan-India films like 'Salaar' and 'Yuva'.

