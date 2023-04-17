Kunchacko Boban's son turns four. Actor pens heartfelt note on social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Kunchacko has penned a heartfelt note to his son as he turned four. Photos: Instagram | kunchacks

Kunchacko Boban's son Izahaak turned four recently. The actor and his wife Priya posted photos of the dinosaur-themed birthday party on social media. Now, the actor's words wishing his son on his special day has gone viral. “From Day one to Day 1461…..!! As my boy turns four today, Just can’t believe how time flies!!! Hope you get to experience everything what life has got to offer and you grow up to be a good Human being.

Keep the smile on your face and be the reason for the smile on everyone’s face!! Happy Birthday IZZU boy,” he wrote.

Kunchacko Boban and Priya welcomed their son in 2019, 14 years after their marriage. The actor, who was known as Mollywood's chocolate boy, was last seen in the film 'Enthada Saji', featuring him, Jayasurya and Nivetha Thomas in the lead.

The actor also starred in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' directed by Ratheesh Poduval, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022. His appearance and mannerisms received critical acclaim.

