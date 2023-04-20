Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Renowned South Indian choreographer Rajesh Master passes away

Our Correspondent
Published: April 20, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Rajesh master
Rajesh Master. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Renowned dance choreographer Rajesh Master, who was known for his exceptional work in South Indian movies, has passed away. Several individuals, including actress Beena Antony, Devi Chandana, and Tini Tom, have conveyed their condolences.

Beena Antony expressed her disbelief, stating, "I am unable to comprehend this. Why did you do this, Rajesh? A split-second decision has shattered our lives." Devi Chandana also shared her shock and disbelief, adding, "I cannot believe that your last message was just yesterday."

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.