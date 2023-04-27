Actor Joju George comforts Mamukkoya's son at his residence. See video

Actor Joju George who arrived in Kozhikode to pay his last respects to veteran actor Mamukkoya was seen comforting the actor's son at his residence in Kozhikode. Neeraj Madhav, Nirmal Palazhi, Edavela Babu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Sathyan Anthikad and Santhosh Pandit also arrived at the actor's residence to pay their last respects to the actor who passed away on Wednesday.

Mamukkoya was laid to rest with state honours at the burial ground near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode on Thursday. Thousands from his home town paid tributes to the actor, who was well-known for his humour and good-hearted nature.

Many from Kozhikode remember him for his love for football and his ability to stay grounded despite his rise in Mollywood.

Mamukkoya, known for his brilliant onscreen presence, never shied away from speaking the truth. He was often critical about the injustices around him. The two music videos directed by Muhsin Parari were proof of his commitment to society.

Mamukkoya is survived by wife Suhra and children Muhammad Nisar, Shahida, Nadia and Abdul Rasheed.